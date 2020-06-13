Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Trading Down 9.3%

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) fell 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.60, 936,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 875,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

