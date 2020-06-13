Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 234,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,655. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

