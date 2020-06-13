Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Acquires $112,301.63 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 55,321 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $112,301.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 19,100 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $36,290.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 14,681 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $26,425.80.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 34,329 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $62,135.49.

On Monday, June 1st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 27,276 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $46,369.20.

On Friday, May 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 52,279 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $86,260.35.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 106,690 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $166,436.40.

On Friday, May 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 9,964 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $15,244.92.

On Monday, May 18th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,982 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $7,373.36.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 14,946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $21,372.78.

On Friday, May 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $5,672.40.

BTN opened at $1.84 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 23.24% of Ballantyne Strong worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

