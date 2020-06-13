Insider Buying: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $113,200.00 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,443,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Dph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Holdings Ltd Dph bought 9,910 shares of Blue Apron stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $108,613.60.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Holdings Ltd Dph bought 109,131 shares of Blue Apron stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $918,883.02.

Blue Apron stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $101.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 1,262.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APRN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

