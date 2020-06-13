Insider Buying: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $113,200.00 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,443,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Holdings Ltd Dph also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 1st, Holdings Ltd Dph bought 9,910 shares of Blue Apron stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $108,613.60.
- On Wednesday, May 27th, Holdings Ltd Dph bought 109,131 shares of Blue Apron stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $918,883.02.
Blue Apron stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 1,262.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APRN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.
