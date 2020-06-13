Insider Buying: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $108,613.60 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $108,613.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,443,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,822,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Dph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 10,000 shares of Blue Apron stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $113,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 109,131 shares of Blue Apron stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $918,883.02.

NYSE:APRN opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $101.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 1,262.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 442,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

