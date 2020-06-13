Insider Buying: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Buys $14,950.00 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Tibor Keler acquired 5,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $14,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at $21,997.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 53,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 89,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

