Insider Buying: Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) CEO Buys $111,750.00 in Stock

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) CEO Leo William Jr. Varner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 547.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

