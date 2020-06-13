Insider Buying: Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM) Insider Buys A$47,203.91 in Stock

Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM) insider Nicholas Rowley acquired 726,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,203.91 ($33,477.95).

Nicholas Rowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Nicholas Rowley bought 273,786 shares of Titan Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$18,069.88 ($12,815.51).

The stock has a market cap of $47.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87. Titan Minerals has a 52 week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.21 ($0.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.89.

Titan Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and copper projects primarily in Peru. The company holds interest in the Torrecillas, Las Antas, and Coriorcco gold projects located in Southern Peru. It also owns and operates Vista gold plant in Southern Peru; and a gold and copper toll processing plant.

