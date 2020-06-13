Insider Selling: Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Sells $27,075.00 in Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 95 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,989,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Daily Journal stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a PE ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.74 and its 200-day moving average is $267.57. Daily Journal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $300.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.86.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 98.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.
DJCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
