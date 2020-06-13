Insider Selling: Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Sells $27,075.00 in Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 95 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,989,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daily Journal stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a PE ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.74 and its 200-day moving average is $267.57. Daily Journal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $300.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.86.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 98.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Daily Journal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Daily Journal by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Daily Journal by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

DJCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

