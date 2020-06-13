Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $53,151.10 in Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $53,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,547.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 3,978 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $318,200.22.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $26,082.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Nima Kelly sold 3,425 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $265,437.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Nima Kelly sold 17,579 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,310,866.03.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $76.26 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

