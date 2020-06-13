Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $66,659.61 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 687 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $66,659.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

