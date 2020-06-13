Insider Selling: Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Sells $111,077.50 in Stock

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MGLN opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after buying an additional 164,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 28.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 237,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

