Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $64,086.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $606.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 246,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 173,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

