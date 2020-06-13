Insider Selling: Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells $88,200.00 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PUB opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.