Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $33,000.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 533,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,328,000 after acquiring an additional 134,735 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,391 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

