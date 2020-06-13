Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Sells $101,662.50 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RJF opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Raymond James by 11.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 81.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 152,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 68,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 16.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

