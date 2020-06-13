Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) SVP Sells $116,921.86 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,345.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin A. Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terex alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

NYSE TEX opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terex by 740.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Terex by 42.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.