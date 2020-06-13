Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 382,618 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $59.33. 30,073,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,746,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $252.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

