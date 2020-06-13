Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Shares Down 8.6%

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) shares fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.06, 6,372,149 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 5,225,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.