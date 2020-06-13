Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

