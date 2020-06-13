Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of VBF stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

