Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VPV opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

