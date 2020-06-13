Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of VPV opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.95.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr
There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.
