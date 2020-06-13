Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target Cut to C$4.30

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.75 to C$4.30 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVQ.U. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Invesque from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Invesque from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Shares of IVQ.U opened at C$2.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36. Invesque has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.10.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

