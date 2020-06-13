iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Trading Down 8.2%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) shares were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.05 and last traded at $65.23, approximately 8,057,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,834,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,867,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.