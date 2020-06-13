iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871,892 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.27. 62,760,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,254,309. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

