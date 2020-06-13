iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 97,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after buying an additional 31,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.51. 531,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,544. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.37 and a 200 day moving average of $195.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

