iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,446,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. 3,152,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,535. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

