iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,378,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.73 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,831,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $110.69. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

