iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Down 8.4%

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) shares dropped 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $165.50 and last traded at $165.81, approximately 601,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $181.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

