iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Trading Down 8.7%

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) shares were down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.19 and last traded at $41.19, approximately 5,720,173 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 586.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,557,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,834 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,549,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,309,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 551,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,815.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 235,393 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

