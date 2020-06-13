iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,870,000 after purchasing an additional 950,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 63,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 498,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,790,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,545,000 after acquiring an additional 182,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,996,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,568,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

