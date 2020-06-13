iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1,398.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,609 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,705,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

