ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,504 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.41% of ITT worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 275,502 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $4,536,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ITT by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ITT by 724.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 625,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,990. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

