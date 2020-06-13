Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

IVH stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Get Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.