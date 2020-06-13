Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.80, approximately 1,251,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,536,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Argus reduced their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Jabil by 1,184.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,872,000 after acquiring an additional 825,676 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Jabil by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,185,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 708,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

