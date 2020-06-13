Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.71.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.11 and a 200 day moving average of $160.22. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $195.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

