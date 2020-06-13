James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Research Coverage Started at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,800 ($22.91) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,670 ($21.25) price objective on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

FSJ opened at GBX 1,380 ($17.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The firm has a market cap of $701.66 million and a P/E ratio of 18.98. James Fisher & Sons has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,190 ($27.87). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,273.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,669.53.

In other James Fisher & Sons news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 1,729 shares of James Fisher & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,489.76 ($3,168.84). Also, insider Stuart Kilpatrick sold 6,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.27), for a total value of £91,421.09 ($116,356.23).

James Fisher & Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

