Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JHG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.87.

JHG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 2,650,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

