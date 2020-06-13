Jarvis+ Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $139,802.61 and $30,139.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01929735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00176003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00116824 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,723,328 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

