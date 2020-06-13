Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,377,000. 361 Capital LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.74.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,482. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average is $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.