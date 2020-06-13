JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.63, approximately 694,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 691,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. JBG SMITH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.