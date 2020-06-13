Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.39%.

JFIN opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.