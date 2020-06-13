JMP Securities Raises Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Price Target to $45.00

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pra Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pra Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. 294,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.60 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pra Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Pra Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,002,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pra Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,461,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pra Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after buying an additional 55,740 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pra Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Pra Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 748,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

