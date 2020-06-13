Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,780 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,709,000 after buying an additional 108,889 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,693,000 after purchasing an additional 533,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,668,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,344. The stock has a market cap of $371.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

