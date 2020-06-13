Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.15. 8,668,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $371.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

