Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.15. 8,668,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,310,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

