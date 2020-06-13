Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 3,200 ($40.73) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JMAT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,330 ($42.38) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($35.64) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($44.55)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,493.75 ($31.74).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,090 ($26.60) on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,614 ($20.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,410 ($43.40). The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,034.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,422.73.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 197.10 ($2.51) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Matthey will post 24172.999166 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 31.13 ($0.40) dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $24.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.46%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,892 ($24.08) per share, for a total transaction of £340.56 ($433.45).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

