JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €610.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($685.39) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €535.00 ($601.12) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($494.38) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($629.21) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €530.00 ($595.51) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €455.00 ($511.24) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €551.36 ($619.50).

KER opened at €487.35 ($547.58) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €460.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €513.60. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($468.99).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

