JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXIG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($17.75) to GBX 1,360 ($17.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,383.57 ($17.61).

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,388 ($17.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $797.25 million and a P/E ratio of 22.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,383.39. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 724 ($9.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

