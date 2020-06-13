JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 2,700 ($34.36) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AHT. CSFB upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,400 ($17.82) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,406.67 ($30.63).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 2,361 ($30.05) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,797 ($35.60). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,264.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,259.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.